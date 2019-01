By I Made Sentana



JAKARTA, Indonesia--Foreign direct investment in Indonesia fell to $7.4 billion in the fourth quarter from $8.3 billion a year earlier, the Investment Coordinating Board said Wednesday.

For the full year, the country received $29.2 billion in foreign direct investment, down from $32.1 billion in 2017.

The FDI numbers are the actual investment by offshore investors, excluding those in the oil, gas and financial sectors.

