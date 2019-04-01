Indonesia Inflation Continues to Ease in March

By I Made Sentana and Deden Sudrajat

JAKARTA---Inflation in Indonesia continued to ease in March on soft commodity prices, even as the government tries to maintain stable prices ahead of legislative and presidential elections in two weeks.

Year-over-year inflation eased to 2.48% in March from 2.53% in February. Compared with the before, prices of goods and services rose 0.11% after declining 0.08% in February, the official Statistics Agency said Monday.

The median forecast from a survey of 10 economists by The Wall Street Journal was for 2.50% year-on-year inflation and 0.11% month-on-month inflation.

Basic food commodity prices dropped 0.01% in March from a month earlier.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food prices and prices regulated by the government, eased to 3.03% year-on-year from 3.06% in February.

Despite benign inflation, Bank Indonesia isn't likely to cut interest rates any time soon as it still needs to attract funds to finance its current-account deficit amid continued global uncertainties.

