Indonesia Jan CPI +2.82% on Year; +3.00% Expected

01/31/2019 | 10:04pm EST

By I Made Sentana

JAKARTA--Inflation in Indonesia eased in January as transportation costs fell after the end of the holiday season.

The consumer price index, which is used to gauge inflation in the country rose 2.82% in January from a year earlier, slower than its 3.13% increase in December. Sequentially, inflation eased to 0.32% in January from 0.62% the previous month, the official Central Statistics Agency said Friday.

Transportation costs fell 0.16% in January from a month earlier.

The median forecast of 10 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal was for 3.00% year-on-year and 0.51% month-on-month inflation.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food prices and charges determined by the government, eased to 3.06% year-on-year in January from 3.07% in December.

Easing inflation, the recent appreciation in the rupiah, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's less aggressive tightening will likely allow Bank Indonesia to stand pat for some months, economists said.

Write to I Made Sentana at i-made.sentana@wsj.com

