Indonesia January trade deficit wider than forecast

Southeast Asia's largest economy had a trade gap of $1.16 billion in the first month of 2019, larger than the $970 million deficit expected in a Reuters poll and December's revised deficit of $1.03 billion.

Exports fell 4.70 percent in January on a yearly basis to $13.87 billion, compared to the poll's forecast of a 2.54 percent drop, marking a third month of contraction. Shipments of Indonesia's main commodities, including coal, palm oil and crude oil, fell in January.

January imports were worth $15.03 billion, down 1.83 percent from a year earlier and the first decline since June 2017. The poll had expected a 1.05 percent on-year decline.

Indonesia has been struggling to reduce its trade and current account deficits for months. Authorities have raised import tariffs and relaxed export rules to narrow the gap.

Last year's trade deficit of $8.5 billion was the largest on record.

