Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia, Malaysia outperform other markets; Fed chair testimony awaited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 06:03am EDT
Investors monitor share market prices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(Reuters) - Indonesia and Malaysia shares rose on Tuesday, outperforming tepid performances by other Southeast Asian markets as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's congressional testimony for cues on rate cuts.

Market participants have dialled back their expectations of a sharp rate cut by the Fed at its next meeting, after June U.S. non-farm payrolls rose above expectations.

Markets of late have benefited from hopes of increased dovish action from the Fed as the global economy faced the brunt of a simmering Sino-U.S. trade war.

"The Fed is likely to pay increased attention to softening global developments when setting policy," Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients.

Malaysian shares <.KLSE> snapped a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, helped by gains in telecom stocks.

The central bank stood pat on its key interest rate, as was widely expected, at a policy meeting on Tuesday.

Bank Negara Malaysia was the first central bank in Southeast Asia to cut rates in response to sluggish growth in the world economy earlier this year.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> recovered from earlier losses to close 0.6% higher, helped by financials.

Both Bank Central Asia and Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) rose 2% each.

An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> ended 0.8% higher.

Thai stocks closed 0.55% lower, dragged down by the energy sector. Oil and gas explorers PTT PCl and PTT Exploration and Production PCL fell 1% and 1.1% respectively.

Philippine shares <.PSI> ended marginally lower as losses in some large caps weighed on the index.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 3329.46 3334.23 -0.14

Bangkok 1721.48 1731.03 -0.55

Manila 8042.04 8051.52 -0.12

Jakarta 6388.323 6351.827 0.57

Kuala Lumpur 1682.87 1677.64 0.31

Ho Chi Minh 969.05 966.35 0.28

Change so far in 2019

Market Current End 2018 Pct Move

Singapore 3329.46 3068.76 8.50

Bangkok 1721.48 1563.88 10.08

Manila 8042.04 7,466.02 7.72

Jakarta 6388.323 6,194.50 3.13

Kuala Lumpur 1682.87 1690.58 -0.46

Ho Chi Minh 969.05 892.54 8.57

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Soumyajit Saha
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL End-of-day quote.
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:38aSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : Business investment expected to increase by 3.7% in nominal terms in 2019
PU
06:35aLynne B. Wilson Lists a Lake Arrowhead Masterpiece Built by Ron Dolman
SE
06:20aSouth Africa central bank official says bank's independence important
RE
06:19aRichard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public by end of 2019
RE
06:18aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : WCF welcomes two new members to the International CO Accreditation Chain
PU
06:15aPATRICK THOMAS : Small Business Optimism Falls in June
DJ
06:03aUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : projections show countries are off track in meeting their education commitments for 2030
PU
06:03aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Monetary Board Approved US$7.355 Billion Funding for Development Projects and Programs in 2018
PU
06:03aHARMONISED UNEMPLOYMENT RATES (HURS), OECD - UPDATED : July 2019
PU
06:03aMINISTRY OF DEFENCE REPUBLIC OF ALBANIA : Përfundon ndërtimi i urës “bailey” në Këlcyrë
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
3BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
4ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
5Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About