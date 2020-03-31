Log in
Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Hits All-Time Low in IHS Markit Poll

03/31/2020 | 09:19pm EDT

By Ronnie Harui

Indonesia's manufacturing PMI fell to a record low in March as measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus severely affected the country's manufacturing sector, IHS Markit said Wednesday.

The PMI fell to 45.3 in March from 51.9 in February, firmly below the 50-mark separating expansion from contraction. It is the steepest deterioration in operating conditions since the survey started in April 2011, IHS Markit said.

Business conditions worsened at a rate unseen in the survey's nine-year history while business confidence sank to the second-lowest on record, IHS Markit said.

Production and new orders contracted at record rates, while companies scaled back sharply on purchasing activity and input inventories, the data showed.

Supply chains came under pressure amid factory shutdowns to contain the virus as well as floods.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

