Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia May CPI +3.22% on Year; +3.14% Expected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 12:56am EDT

By I Made Sentana

JAKARTA--Indonesia's inflation picked up pace in May as prices of basic food commodities went up seasonally during the month of Ramadan.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.32% in May from a year earlier, accelerating from the 2.83% increase in April.

From a month earlier, it rose 0.68%, faster than the 0.44% rise in April as prices of basic food commodities were 2.02% more expensive than the prior month.

The median forecast of 10 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal was for 3.14% year-on-year inflation. The median forecast of eight of those economists was for 0.51% month-on-month inflation.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices set by the government, accelerated 3.12% year-on-year from 3.05% in April.

Despite the rising inflationary pressures, Bank Indonesia isn't likely to raise interest rates later this month as the increase in prices is expected to ebb again.

Write to I Made Sentana at i-made.sentana@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:18aROOMS 50% OFF AND ADS IN RUSSIA : Sri Lanka woos tourists after attacks
RE
02:02aKuroda says BOJ can deliver more stimulus - Bloomberg
RE
02:00aVietnam to crackdown on Chinese goods relabelled to beat U.S. tariffs
RE
01:36aIndonesia inflation to remain low and under control - central bank governor
RE
01:34aItaly PM says EU budget action could jeopardise national savings - paper
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:05aChina's rare earths exports fall in May; shipments usually volatile
RE
12:56aIndonesia May CPI +3.22% on Year; +3.14% Expected
DJ
12:54aYuan falls to over 6-month low after PBOC chief says no red line for exchange rate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : WHICH IS THE BETTER INFLATION HEDGE : Stocks or Gold? -- Journal Report
2RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : United Technologies, Raytheon to create $120 billion aerospace and defence giant
3MEGAWORLD CORP : MEGAWORLD : Filipino community gears up for Philippine I-Day celebrations
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : France's Le Maire says 'essential' to bolster Renault-Nissan alliance
5LG UPLUS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Some big tech firms cut employees' access to Huawei, muddying 5G rollout
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About