Indonesia May CPI +3.22% on Year; +3.14% Expected

By I Made Sentana

JAKARTA--Indonesia's inflation picked up pace in May as prices of basic food commodities went up seasonally during the month of Ramadan.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.32% in May from a year earlier, accelerating from the 2.83% increase in April.

From a month earlier, it rose 0.68%, faster than the 0.44% rise in April as prices of basic food commodities were 2.02% more expensive than the prior month.

The median forecast of 10 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal was for 3.14% year-on-year inflation. The median forecast of eight of those economists was for 0.51% month-on-month inflation.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices set by the government, accelerated 3.12% year-on-year from 3.05% in April.

Despite the rising inflationary pressures, Bank Indonesia isn't likely to raise interest rates later this month as the increase in prices is expected to ebb again.

Write to I Made Sentana at i-made.sentana@wsj.com