Indonesia May Miss 2020 Growth Forecast on Pandemic Impact

By Yi Wei Wong



Bank Indonesia Gov. Perry Warjiyo warned that Indonesia's growth in 2020 may miss an initial estimate of 2.3% due to the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank governor said during a press conference on Wednesday that first-quarter gross domestic growth of 2.97% fell short of the bank's earlier projection for 4.4% growth. Lockdowns around the world prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on imports and exports as well as household consumption, he said.

He didn't provide a new full-year growth estimate, but said he now expects the Southeast Asian economy to grow 0.4% in the second quarter, 1.2% in the third quarter and 3.1% in the fourth quarter.

