Indonesia May retail sales contract the most in 12 years, central bank says

07/08/2020 | 04:24am BST
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past closed street vendors booths at a traditional market amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta

Indonesia's retail sales tumbled 20.6% in May on the year for their biggest fall since October 2008, and accelerating from the previous month's contraction, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

There were steeper falls in purchases of clothes and recreational spending in May than the previous month, the survey showed. Retail sales fell 16.9% on an annual basis in April.

The Bank Indonesia survey predicted the drop in sales to slow to 14.4% in June.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

