Indonesia October inflation rate cools to six-month low

The annual inflation rate slowed to 3.13% in October from 3.39% in September, the bureau said, compared with a Reuters poll's forecast of 3.24%.

Bank Indonesia targets inflation in a range of 2.5%-4.5% this year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.02% last month.

Annual core inflation, which excludes government-controlled and volatile food prices, eased to 3.20% in October from 3.32% a month earlier. The poll had expected 3.31%.

