Indonesia October inflation rate cools to six-month low

10/31/2019 | 10:30pm EDT
A vegetable vendor takes money from the customer during a transaction at a traditional market in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's October annual inflation rate slowed more than expected to the lowest level in six months, but remained within the central bank's comfort range, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

The annual inflation rate slowed to 3.13% in October from 3.39% in September, the bureau said, compared with a Reuters poll's forecast of 3.24%.

Bank Indonesia targets inflation in a range of 2.5%-4.5% this year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.02% last month.

Annual core inflation, which excludes government-controlled and volatile food prices, eased to 3.20% in October from 3.32% a month earlier. The poll had expected 3.31%.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Tabita Diela and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

