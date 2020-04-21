Indonesia Pertamina cuts 2020 target, Balikpapan refinery shuts early May - CEO

U.S. crude oil futures collapsed below $0 on Monday for the first time in history as the coronavirus outbreak greatly reduces demand, while Pertamina has been forced to shut some production amid the lowest fuel sales ever.

"We are looking at where we can cut our costs," Widyawati said in a hearing with the parliamentary committee on Tuesday. "We are trying to cap production from existing fields and reducing capital and operational expenditures for new drilling."

That has led to Pertamina to cut back on its crude and gas output target for this year to 894,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), from the previous 923,000, she said.

Pertamina's 2020 capital expenditure will be reduced by 23% compared to its initial $7.8 billion plan and operational costs by 30%.

The company has gradually reduced activities at its Balikpapan refinery and it is expected to fully shut early next month, Widyawati said.

It's overall monthly crude refining capacity is expected to be slashed to 2.73 million kilo litres (KL) by May, according to data presented to the committee, from an earlier production plan of 4.76 million KL per month.

Pertamina estimated average daily gasoline and gasoil sales to drop 20% compared to "normal condition", Widyawati said, as the virus disrupt travels and economic activities. Average daily sales of the fuel dropped 24% so far in April.

The the state company has also asked the energy ministry to stop letting through imports of diesel fuel or gasoil, due to high stockpile level at Pertamina.

"With our diesel fuel stocks in excess, we ask the government to stop giving import permits for other companies and ask them to prioritise purchase from Pertamina," Widyawati said.

Gasoil stockpile at Pertamina is currently at more than 2 million KL, which is enough for over 33 days consumption, company data showed.

Pertamina's octane-88 gasoline stock is now at more than 1.48 million KL, enough for 35 days, and its octane-92 fuel stock at more than 1.2 million KL is sufficient for 41 days.

By Wilda Asmarini