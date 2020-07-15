Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia Posts $1.27 Billion Trade Surplus as Imports and Exports Rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 01:22am EDT

By Yi Wei Wong

Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed slightly in June as imports picked up more than exports and trade with China recovered.

The Southeast Asian country posted a trade surplus of $1.27 billion in June, according to official data released Wednesday, slightly narrower than May's trade surplus of $2.09 billion. A Wall Street Journal poll of analysts produced a median forecast for a surplus of $1.55 billion.

Indonesia's exports in June rose 15.1% from the previous month while imports increased 27.6%, led by imports of machines and electric parts.

Exports in June rose 2.3% compared with the same period a year earlier to $12.03 billion, while imports declined 6.4% to $10.76 billion.

Trade with China, the country's largest trading partner, recovered in June with both imports and exports growing as lockdowns to contain Covid-19 were eased.

Southeast Asia's largest economy has been hit hard by the pandemic. Bank Indonesia recently cut its 2020 gross domestic product growth forecast to 0.9%-1.9% after first-quarter growth missed estimates. The economy grew 5.0% last year.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51aCROATIAN NATIONAL BANK : Financial accounts
PU
01:45aUK'S HUAWEI DECISION DISAPPOINTING AND WRONG : China's ambassador
RE
01:42aBOJ stands pat on policy, sticks to cautious recovery view
RE
01:22aIndonesia Posts $1.27 Billion Trade Surplus as Imports and Exports Rise
DJ
01:19aHandelsbanken Second-Quarter Net Profit Beats on Falling Costs and Credit Losses
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:00aSoybean extends gains on U.S. supply concerns
RE
12:56aGenting Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa lays off staff
RE
12:50aChina shares derail as U.S. move against HK dents sentiment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -of..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group