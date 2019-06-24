Log in
Indonesia Posts Surprise Trade Surplus as Imports Fall

06/24/2019 | 12:57am EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

Indonesia reported a surprise trade surplus of $210 million in May as imports fell faster than exports.

The median estimate of seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal was for a $1.4 billion deficit in May.

Exports fell 9% on year to $14.74 billion, while imports fell 17.7% to $14.53 billion, officials of the Badan Pusat Statistik, the nation's statistics authority, said in a televised press conference Monday.

The trade deficit for the January-May period was $2.14 billion, the data showed.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

