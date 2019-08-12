Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia President wants B30 in use by Jan 2020 - cabinet secretary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 08:33am EDT
Indonesia's incumbent president Joko Widodo, who was re-elected on April's election gestures as he delivers a speech to highlight his vision for the next five years in Bogor

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian president Joko Widodo wants biodiesel with a 30% bio-content, known as B30, to be in use by January 2020 to increase palm oil consumption and reduce energy imports, the Cabinet Secretary office said in a statement on Twitter.

Indonesia currently has a mandatory B20 programme that Widodo told a cabinet meeting could save the country around $5.5 billion dollars per year in fuel imports, if it was implemented consistently, according to the Cabinet Secretary.

The Indonesian government has been ramping up efforts to boost domestic use of palm oil, the feedstock for its biodiesel, as the vegetable oil has seen sluggish demand due to import duties imposed by top buyer India and restrictions in European Union markets because of environmental concerns.

The Cabinet Secretary's statement said Widodo will personally check the implementation of the mandatory B20 programme, which was expanded in September last year, as well as the plan to switch to B30.

"All parties must be aware that Indonesian crude palm oil is in a depressed position due to global demand, so everyone must have the same commitment, same desire, that the domestic market can solve this problem," it said.

The president also said he wanted to possibly increase palm content in the biodiesel programme further by the end of 2020, according to a statement from the palace.

FX Sutijastoto, director general of renewable energy at the energy ministry, said separately that the government is looking into creating a fuel made from a mix of palm fatty acid methyl ester (FAME), fossil fuel and another diesel fuel made entirely from palm oil.

State energy-company PT Pertamina [PERTM.UL] is currently conducting studies to process palm oil into fuels.

The president also has asked ministers to study further the possibility of mixing palm oil-based fuel with jet fuel, the statement said.

The government is currently conducting road tests for diesel vehicles running on B30 fuel.

The country could consume up to 9.6 million kilolitres (kl) of fatty acid methyl ester, the palm content in the biodiesel, in 2020 with the B30 programme, deputy energy minister Arcandra Tahar said last month. That's more than a 50% increase from an estimated consumption of 6.2 million kl this year.

Sutijastoto said the government is currently drafting detailed plans on developing its palm energy sector.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Tom Hogue, Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.43% 515.25 End-of-day quote.3.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.14% 58.16 Delayed Quote.6.06%
WTI 0.04% 54.27 Delayed Quote.15.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00aEuroclear Bank to become member of Tel Aviv Stock Exchange member
RE
09:00aWall Street set to open lower as trade war stokes fears of recession
RE
08:56aChinese Financial Institutions' Lending Dives
DJ
08:54aBarrick profit nearly doubles, flags significant work ahead on Acacia
RE
08:45aIndonesia to speed up enforcement of mineral ore export ban - detik.com
RE
08:44aSterling off lows as Italy's political woes hit euro
RE
08:37aEuro insurers switch negative yields for emerging debt
RE
08:33aIndonesia President wants B30 in use by Jan 2020 - cabinet secretary
RE
08:30aNike aims sneaker subscriber scheme at $10 billion U.S. kids market
RE
08:16aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Extend Plunge As Geopolitical Tensions Heat Up
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
2THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
4TULLOW OIL : Global Stocks Jump, Led by China Rebound
5BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group