Indonesia Sept inflation rate falls to 3.39% y/y

10/01/2019 | 12:27am EDT
A vegetable vendor takes money from the customer during a transaction at a traditional market in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate slowed in September and remained comfortably the central bank's target range, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.39% in September from a year earlier, compared with an inflation rate of 3.49% in August. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 3.52%.

Bank Indonesia targets inflation in a range of 2.5%-4.5% this year.

On a monthly basis, the CPI declined 0.27% last month mostly due to lower prices of chili, shallots, and eggs.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile food prices, picked up slightly to 3.32% in September from 3.30% a month earlier. The poll had expected 3.29%.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizky and Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Tabita Diela; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

