Indonesia, Singapore agree $10 billion swap agreement

10/11/2018 | 12:37pm CEST
A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's headquarters in Singapore

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Central banks of Indonesia and Singapore on Thursday agreed on a $10 billion swap agreement to forge closer financial cooperation between the two neighbours, the Indonesian presidential office said in a statement.

The agreement was made during a Leaders' Retreat attended by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on the resort island of Bali.

Bank Indonesia and the Monetary Authority of Singapore agreed to open a line for $10 billion-equivalent local currency swap and U.S. dollar repurchase agreement, which is intended to "strengthen liquidity management and support financial market deepening" in order to maintain economic stability of the two nations, the statement said.

The two governments also signed other agreements on tourism promotion, protection of foreign investment and fintech cooperation.

"I hope this will increase Singaporean investors' confidence to always invest in Indonesia. This agreement will also serve as a model and reference on future investment agreements," President Joko Widodo said, as quoted in the statement.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo in NUSA DUA and Agustinus Beo Da Costa in JAKARTA; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

