Indonesia, Singapore agree $10 billion swap agreement

The agreement was made during a Leaders' Retreat attended by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on the resort island of Bali.

Bank Indonesia and the Monetary Authority of Singapore agreed to open a line for $10 billion-equivalent local currency swap and U.S. dollar repurchase agreement, which is intended to "strengthen liquidity management and support financial market deepening" in order to maintain economic stability of the two nations, the statement said.

The two governments also signed other agreements on tourism promotion, protection of foreign investment and fintech cooperation.

"I hope this will increase Singaporean investors' confidence to always invest in Indonesia. This agreement will also serve as a model and reference on future investment agreements," President Joko Widodo said, as quoted in the statement.

