Indonesia, Singapore strike agreement on double-tax avoidance

02/04/2020 | 08:12am EST

Indonesia and Singapore on Tuesday will update their double-tax avoidance agreement after years of negotiations, in a bid to close regulatory loopholes hurting tax takes, Indonesia's finance minister said.

The two countries had worked for five years to renew the agreement, meant to make sure a resident does not pay taxes to both countries on income earned in one. The previous agreement had been applied since 1992.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the new agreement features a "more explicit" rules on anti-tax avoidance, capital gains, and exchange of information which help them close loopholes that could be abused by companies.

"These are aimed to close so many tax loopholes which have been weakening Indonesia's position to collect its taxes," she said in a live broadcast on the Cabinet Secretariat's Twitter account.

The provisions that were changed in the agreement include a cut in royalty rates on income generated from intellectual property rights and a cut in branch profits tax to 10% from 15%, Indrawati said.

Indrawati signed the agreement with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob at the presidential palace in Bogor, in West Java.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; editing by Gayatri Suroyo, Larry King)

