Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Indonesia Soy Beverage Producers Take Part in USSEC Virtual Workshop to Promote Industry and Market Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

As part of USSEC's market development initiatives in Indonesia to increase human consumption and preference for U.S. Soy, USSEC organized a virtual workshop for local soy beverage producers on April 22 and 23. This is the first of a series of virtual workshops, public as well as in-company, that aims to help expand the interest and demand for soy as a nutritious and affordable source of protein.

The two-day 'Soy Beverage Virtual Workshop for Value-Added Soy Products' was a collaborative effort between USSEC and the newly inducted Indonesia Soy Food Beverage Network (SoyBeaN), an organization that USSEC was privileged to assist set up. The workshop was well received and attended by more than 120 participants including food regulators, food scientists, small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), and food enthusiasts, as well as cottage scale soy beverage producers from all across the country.

Using Cisco's WebEx for the presentations and online interaction, as well as the Pigeonhole application for the question and answers sessions, the workshop engaged the local stakeholders on:

  • education for small medium scale soymilk producers on food safety regulation, nutrition labelling and food registration; and
  • discussed consumption trends and product development of soy-based food and beverages taking place both in Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries.

Out of the 850 ready-to-drink soy beverages products approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Control, it is estimated that nearly 70% are dominated by imports. Some locally produced brands are disadvantaged due to a lack of understanding of food safety policies and regulations; limited product range and creative marketing messaging.

At present, Indonesia's soy milk per capita consumption is at a very low base of less than 0.5 litre/year compared with other Southeast Asian countries and signals strong growth potential as evidenced in the emergence of new locally produced soy beverages. USSEC's Indonesia Country Director, Ibnu Edy Wiyono remarked that with the 'strong growth of locally produced soymilk industry, this will help broaden the customer base for U.S. soybeans exports to Indonesia.' In addition, U.S. Soy continues to benefit with its preference and demand from tempe and tofu producers.

After the workshop, the USSEC team will also follow up with a technical training series for local soymilk producers to help them in improving their products and growing their businesses.

Digital Poster for the Workshop

Mr. Riyadin, owner of CV. Puspita, producer of soymilk 'SaLe' joined the virtual workshop with two of his staff.

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 21:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:29pSTARBUCKS : expects China recovery by September as coronavirus seen easing
RE
06:29pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : to require all passengers to wear face coverings
AQ
06:29pUltragenyx Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting
GL
06:28pAEROJET ROCKETDYNE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:28pWATERSTONE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:28pFARO TECHNOLOGIES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:26pAURA MINERALS : Provides Further Update Regarding Operations in Honduras
AQ
06:26pLA Superior Court Judge Grants Miller Barondess, LLP's Restraining Order Against City of Norwalk Regarding State/County Plan to Place Homeless in a Local Hotel
BU
06:25pUpco International Inc. Has Been Accepted as a StreamOn Partner
NE
06:24pSILICON MOTION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prepreg Market in North America 2020-2024 | Demand for Lightweight Materials in Automotive Sector to Boost ..
2AKAZOO S.A. : SONG INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Akazoo S.A. a..
3SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATIO : Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2020
4ALDERON IRON ORE CORP. : ALDERON IRON ORE : Provides Corporate Update
5GT GOLD CORP. : GT GOLD : Provides Saddle North Geological Model and 2020 Plan for Exploration

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group