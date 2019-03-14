Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia Swings to $330 Million Trade Surplus in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 11:12pm EDT

By I Made Sentana and Deden Sudrajat

JAKARTA--Indonesia swung to a $330 million trade surplus in February from $1.16 billion deficit in January, as imports fell at a faster clip than exports, the official Central Statistics Agency said Friday.

This is the first trade surplus for the country since September. The median forecast of 10 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal was a deficit of $992 million.

The statistics agency said imports fell 18.6% from a month earlier to $12.20 billion, driven by weaker demand for consumer goods, raw materials and capital goods. Imports were down 14.0% from a year earlier.

On the other hand, exports dropped 10.0% from January to $12.53 billion due to lower commodity prices. Exports were down 11.3% from a year earlier.

The trade surplus will help narrow Indonesia's current-account deficit, which should improve sentiment on the rupiah, economists said.

Write to I Made Sentana at i-made.sentana@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:56pChina's Premier Li says it is not realistic to decouple economies of China, U.S.
RE
11:52pChina Foreign Direct Investment Up 3.3% on Year in February
DJ
11:49pGlobal gloom forces Japan central bank to temper its outlook
RE
11:38pJapan to prod regional banks to boost profitability with new rules
RE
11:37pEthiopia crash may test Boeing's success in defeating U.S. lawsuits - legal experts
RE
11:28pForeign business sceptical as China approves new investment law
RE
11:19pTEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : GO 10 Project Closures
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:12pIndonesia Swings to $330 Million Trade Surplus in February
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing 737 MAX jets could be grounded for weeks as black box probe to start on Ethio..
2BANK OF AMERICA : HK suspends UBS sponsor license, fines it and others $100 million for IPO failures
3S&P 500 : MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On Jitters Over Trade-deal Delay, Weak Chinese Data
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing groundings put U.S.-China trade-linked jet order in limbo
5RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : Gets $402 Million Radar Contract Modification From U.S. Navy

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.