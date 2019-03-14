Indonesia Swings to $330 Million Trade Surplus in February

By I Made Sentana and Deden Sudrajat

JAKARTA--Indonesia swung to a $330 million trade surplus in February from $1.16 billion deficit in January, as imports fell at a faster clip than exports, the official Central Statistics Agency said Friday.

This is the first trade surplus for the country since September. The median forecast of 10 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal was a deficit of $992 million.

The statistics agency said imports fell 18.6% from a month earlier to $12.20 billion, driven by weaker demand for consumer goods, raw materials and capital goods. Imports were down 14.0% from a year earlier.

On the other hand, exports dropped 10.0% from January to $12.53 billion due to lower commodity prices. Exports were down 11.3% from a year earlier.

The trade surplus will help narrow Indonesia's current-account deficit, which should improve sentiment on the rupiah, economists said.

