Indonesia Swung to $350 Million Trade Deficit in April

By Yi Wei Wong



Indonesia swung to a trade deficit in April from the previous month, as trade slowed with most of its partners due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Southeast Asia's largest economy posted a trade deficit of about $350 million in April, according to official data released Friday. This compares with a trade surplus of $740 million in March.

The country's statistics bureau attributed the trade deficit in April to widespread global lockdowns and slowing household consumption amid Covid-19. The statistics bureau noted that the country still has a trade surplus with North America, India and the Netherlands.

Indonesia's overall exports in April fell 13.3% from the previous month, driven mostly by lower exports of mineral fuel. Imports fell 6.1% on month as household consumption slowed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

From a year earlier, exports were 7.0% lower at $12.19 billion in April, while imports declined 18.6% to $12.54 billion.

The country has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Bank Indonesia has warned that economic growth could miss the full-year target of 2.3%, as first-quarter growth missed the bank's estimates due to the pandemic. The economy expanded 5.0% last year.

