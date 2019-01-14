Indonesia Trade Deficit Narrowed in December Vs. November

By I Made Sentana and Deden Sudrajat

JAKARTA--Indonesia's trade deficit narrowed to $1.10 billion in December from $2.05 billion in November as the country's imports fell, the official Central Statistics Agency said Tuesday.

The trade deficit came in under the $1.31 billion median forecast of 10 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Imports fell 9.6% to $15.28 billion in December from the previous month, but rose 1.2% from a year earlier.

Exports fell 4.9% to $14.18 billion sequentially and dropped 4.6% from a year earlier.

Indonesia booked a $8.57 billion trade deficit for full-year 2018, swinging from a $11.84 billion surplus in 2017, on increased imports of capital goods, raw materials and consumer goods, while exports were hurt by falling commodity prices.

