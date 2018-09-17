Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia Trade Deficit Narrows in August as Imports Tumble

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 06:55am CEST

By I Made Sentana and Deden Sudrajat

JAKARTA--Indonesia's trade deficit narrowed to $1.02 billion in August from $2.03 billion in July as imports dropped faster than exports, the official Statistics Agency said Monday.

The median forecast from a Wall Street Journal poll of 10 economists was for a $750 million deficit.

Exports fell 2.9% on-month in August to $15.82 billion, but rose 4.2% from a year earlier.

On the other hand, August imports dropped 8.0% from July to $16.84 billion, though they climbed 24.7% from the previous year. The monthly fall in imports was due to a 9.2% fall in consumer good imports, 7.6% drop in semi-finished goods, and a 9.0% decline in capital goods.

Indonesia's trade balance has been in the red in recent months due rising imports of consumer and capital goods. The nation booked a $4.0 billion deficit in the first eight months of the year.

The trade deficit and the shortfall in the government's budget were cited as the culprits behind Indonesia's vulnerability to capital outflows when sentiment turns sour on emerging markets.

Jakarta earlier this month raised import taxes on more than 1,000 consumer products, delayed the constructions of some projects by the state-owned companies, and reinstated the mandatory use of biofuels to rein in imports.

-- Write to I Made Sentana at i-made.sentana@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:55aIndonesia Trade Deficit Narrows in August as Imports Tumble
DJ
06:16aECB's Makuch says he may consider leaving his post early
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:47aChina won't just play defence in trade war, Global Times says
RE
05:37aTAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:40aGOLDFUND.io Launches Web Wallet to Transact Gold, GFUN Coins and Bitcoin
AW
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2JD.COM : JD.com CEO to no longer attend China AI forum after allegation of rape
3ROYAL NICKEL CORP : ROYAL NICKEL : RNC Doubles Strike Length of High Grade Coarse Gold Structure from New Deve..
4BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Português, S.A. informs about update of the calendar o..
5SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED : SINO GAS & ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.