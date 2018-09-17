Indonesia Trade Deficit Narrows in August as Imports Tumble

By I Made Sentana and Deden Sudrajat



JAKARTA--Indonesia's trade deficit narrowed to $1.02 billion in August from $2.03 billion in July as imports dropped faster than exports, the official Statistics Agency said Monday.

The median forecast from a Wall Street Journal poll of 10 economists was for a $750 million deficit.

Exports fell 2.9% on-month in August to $15.82 billion, but rose 4.2% from a year earlier.

On the other hand, August imports dropped 8.0% from July to $16.84 billion, though they climbed 24.7% from the previous year. The monthly fall in imports was due to a 9.2% fall in consumer good imports, 7.6% drop in semi-finished goods, and a 9.0% decline in capital goods.

Indonesia's trade balance has been in the red in recent months due rising imports of consumer and capital goods. The nation booked a $4.0 billion deficit in the first eight months of the year.

The trade deficit and the shortfall in the government's budget were cited as the culprits behind Indonesia's vulnerability to capital outflows when sentiment turns sour on emerging markets.

Jakarta earlier this month raised import taxes on more than 1,000 consumer products, delayed the constructions of some projects by the state-owned companies, and reinstated the mandatory use of biofuels to rein in imports.

-- Write to I Made Sentana at i-made.sentana@wsj.com