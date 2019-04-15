Log in
Indonesia Trade Surplus Widened to $540 Million in March

04/15/2019 | 01:08am EDT

By I Made Sentana and Deden Sudrajat

JAKARTA, Indonesia--Indonesia's trade surplus widened to $540 million in March from $330 million in February as exports grew faster than imports, the official Central Statistics Agency said Monday.

The trade surplus beat the median forecast of 10 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a $180 million deficit.

Exports rose 11.7% in March from the previous month to $14.03 billion on higher metals prices globally. But compared with a year ago, exports fell 10.0%.

Imports, meanwhile, advanced 10.3% to $13.49 billion in March from a month earlier, and fell 6.8% from the previous year, the agency said.

Still, Southeast Asia's largest economy reported a $190 million deficit in its trade balance for the first quarter, with exports falling 8.5% to $40.51 billion from a year earlier and imports dropping 7.4% to $40.70 billion.

Write to I Made Sentana at i-made.sentana@wsj.com

