Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia aims to replace some top civil service jobs with AI in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 11:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: ASEAN leaders hold summit with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday ordered government agencies to remove two ranks of public servants in 2020 and replace their roles with artificial intelligence, in a bid to cut red tape hampering investment.

Widodo made the remarks in a room full of leaders of big companies as he laid out a second-term agenda aimed at changing the structure of Southeast Asia's largest economy by reducing its reliance on natural resources.

The president, whose new five-year term began last month after winning an election in April, said Indonesia should transition to higher-end manufacturing, such as electric vehicles and use raw materials like coal and bauxite in such industries, not just exports.

Such transformation would require foreign investment and Widodo said he would improve the business climate by fixing dozens of overlapping rules and cutting red tape.

To reduce bureaucracy, Widodo said the current top four tiers in government agencies would be flattened to two next year.

"I have ordered my minister (of administrative and bureaucratic reform) to replace them with AI. Our bureaucracy will be faster with AI," he said, referring to artificial intelligence. However, he added this plan would need parliamentary approval.

Widodo did not provide further details, including any guidance on which specific roles would be removed or how the technology would be used.

The government will hand over to parliament a bill on tax reforms next month and another bill addressing labour issues, Widodo said, a timeline Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati made public on Wednesday.

Political parties in Widodo's ruling coalition control 74% of the seats in parliament, making it easy for his administration to push through legislation.

Widodo reiterated the government's outlook that Indonesia's economy would grow 5.04%-5.05% this year, slower than its 5.3% target, amid a global economic slowdown.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando and Tabita Diela; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/27BOJ's Kuroda warns of climate-related risk for financial stability
RE
11/27Indonesia aims to replace some top civil service jobs with AI in 2020
RE
11/27INDIA PLANS TO CAP COMMISSIONS FOR UBER, OLA : Economic Times
RE
11/27TikTok apologises for temporary removal of video on Muslims in China
RE
11/27Japan's retail sales slump the most since 2015 as tax hike hits demand
RE
11/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/27Thai central bank chief says worried about rapid baht gains
RE
11/27China gives P2P lenders two years to exit industry - document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data centre chip - sources
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
4TECH DATA CORPORATION : Apollo Global sweetens bid for Tech Data in $6 billion deal
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australia's Westpac to refund people who bought new shares bef..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group