Indonesia asks importers to buy domestic diesel as coronavirus hits demand

The ministry's request from the ministry follows a plea on Tuesday from the head of PT Pertamina, Indonesia's state oil and gas company, to the government to stop diesel fuel import permits.

"The onset of COVID-19 in Indonesia has resulted in a decline in economic activity including a decrease in domestic diesel oil demand," the ministry's director general, Ego Syahrial said in the letter, adding that Pertamina had an excess of 2.4 million kilolitres of diesel for the rest of the year.

"Your company can immediately be able to negotiate to get a supply of diesel oil from PT Pertamina... that will benefit both parties," he added in the letter, which was dated April 17 and addressed to seventeen oil importers, including PT Shell Indonesia and PT ExxonMobil Lubricants Indonesia.

A ministry spokesman did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)