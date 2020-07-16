Indonesia c.bank cuts key interest rate after pledge to buy bonds

JAKARTA, July 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank cut
its benchmark interest rate on Thursday for the fourth time this
year after agreeing to expand bond purchases to shore up
Southeast Asia's largest economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bank Indonesia (BI) cut its 7-day reverse repurchase rate
by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%, the lowest since
at least 2016 when it adopted the rate as its benchmark, and as
predicted by a slim majority of respondents in a Reuters poll.
The other two main policy rates, the overnight deposit
and lending rates, were cut by the
same amount to 3.25% and 4.75%, respectively.
BI and the government unveiled a $40 billion deficit
financing scheme last week, with the central bank pledging to
buy $28 billion of bonds while relinquishing interest payments.
With Thursday's move, BI has cut rates by a total of 100 bps
this year, on top of 100 bps in reductions in 2019.
