Indonesia cenrtral bank cuts key rate by 25 bps to cushion virus impact

02/20/2020 | 03:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: Bank Indonesia's logo is seen at Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta

Indonesia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, resuming last year's monetary easing to help cushion the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Bank Indonesia (BI) trimmed the 7-day reverse repurchase rate <IDCBRR=ECI> by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.75%, the first cut in 2020 and a fifth in the current easing cycle that began in May.

The move was expected by 16 of 28 analysts in a Reuters poll, while the rest had predicted BI would stay on hold.

BI also cut its overnight deposit facility <IDCBID=ECI> and lending facility rates <IDCBIL=ECI> by the same amount, to 4.00% and 5.50%, respectively.

Last year, BI cut interest rates by 100 bps and relaxed some lending rules to prop up domestic economic growth amid a global slowdown.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela, Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

