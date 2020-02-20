Indonesia cenrtral bank cuts key rate by 25 bps to cushion virus impact

Bank Indonesia (BI) trimmed the 7-day reverse repurchase rate <IDCBRR=ECI> by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.75%, the first cut in 2020 and a fifth in the current easing cycle that began in May.

The move was expected by 16 of 28 analysts in a Reuters poll, while the rest had predicted BI would stay on hold.

BI also cut its overnight deposit facility <IDCBID=ECI> and lending facility rates <IDCBIL=ECI> by the same amount, to 4.00% and 5.50%, respectively.

Last year, BI cut interest rates by 100 bps and relaxed some lending rules to prop up domestic economic growth amid a global slowdown.

