Indonesia central bank deputy governor commits to keeping policy accommodative

Southeast Asia's largest economy may grow only 5% this year due to weakness in the manufacturing sector, Dody Budi Waluyo told a economic forum with textile firms.

At its previous policy statement, BI's outlook for 2019 growth was below the midpoint of its 5.0%-5.4% forecast range.

"BI has opened up room for accommodative policy to support the economy through a cut in the reserve requirement and two cuts in the benchmark," he said. "BI will continue to find room for an accommodative policy to support economic growth momentum."

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)