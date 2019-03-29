Log in
Indonesia central bank deputy says policy stance to stay tight

03/29/2019 | 03:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, is seen on a window in the bank's lobby in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank will maintain a tight monetary stance as it focuses on the stability of the domestic economy amid global uncertainties, a deputy governor said on Friday.

"Our focus is still on stability, so the monetary policy remains tight," said Dody Budi Waluyo, Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor in charge of monetary policy.

Waluyo said investors' sentiment towards Indonesia is "quite positive" despite concerns about Europe's outlook and pressures in Argentina and Turkey.

BI hiked its benchmark rate six times last year, by a total of 175 basis points. With the Federal Reserve now expecting no U.S. rate hike this year, some economists hope BI's next change will be a rate cut.

Waluyo said he believes the rupiah is undervalued.

At 0650 GMT Friday, the rupiah was trading at around 14,225 against the dollar, down about 0.4 percent this week.

(This story refiles to add word 'bank' in the first paragraph.)

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Tabita Diela; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

