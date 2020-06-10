Indonesia central bank governor says stronger rupiah 'good for economy'

Indonesia's central bank governor said on Wednesday that the rupiah has the potential to strengthen as it remains undervalued, and stressed that a stronger currency has a positive impact on the economy.

"Rupiah appreciation is also good for the economy," with the positive impact on imports offsetting its effect on export competitiveness, Perry Warjiyo said in a statement.

Bank Indonesia (BI) would continue to stabilise the rupiah to ensure that the exchange rate reflects fundamentals, he added.

The rupiah has rallied in the past few days to its highest since February. It was down 0.6% at 0405 GMT to 13,925 a dollar.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)