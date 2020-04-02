Log in
Indonesia central bank has room for further rate cut - governor

04/02/2020 | 05:29am EDT

Indonesia's central bank has room to cut interest rates further, Governor Perry Warjiyo told a call with investors on Thursday, as authorities ramped up measures to cushion the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Southeast Asia's largest economy.

With economic growth hit by the virus outbreak, inflation low and global interest rate policy trending down, Warjiyo said: "Actually we have room for further interest rate cut."

"The issue with Indonesia is we have to balance between the need of maintaining inflation and supporting economic growth as well as maintaining the stability of the rupiah," he said.

Bank Indonesia has cut it key policy rate six times by a total of 150 basis points since it began an easing cycle last year.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

