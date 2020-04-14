Log in
Indonesia central bank holds rates, but cuts RRR to boost liquidity

04/14/2020 | 04:24am EDT

Indonesia's central bank kept its key interest rate steady on Tuesday, saying the current level was in line with efforts to ensure market stability, but cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks to pump liquidity into the financial system.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the 7-day reverse repurchase rate <IDCBRR=ECI> at 4.50%, as expected by a small majority of analysts in a Reuters poll. The rest had expected a cut of at least 25 basis points (bps).

It also left unchanged its overnight deposit facility <IDCBID=ECI> and lending facility <IDCBIL=ECI> rates at 3.75% and 5.25%, respectively.

The central bank had trimmed the benchmark rate twice this year, on top of four cuts in 2019, unwinding a total of 150 bps in the current easing cycle.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ed Davies)

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
