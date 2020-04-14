Indonesia central bank holds rates, but cuts RRR to boost liquidity

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the 7-day reverse repurchase rate <IDCBRR=ECI> at 4.50%, as expected by a small majority of analysts in a Reuters poll. The rest had expected a cut of at least 25 basis points (bps).

It also left unchanged its overnight deposit facility <IDCBID=ECI> and lending facility <IDCBIL=ECI> rates at 3.75% and 5.25%, respectively.

The central bank had trimmed the benchmark rate twice this year, on top of four cuts in 2019, unwinding a total of 150 bps in the current easing cycle.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ed Davies)