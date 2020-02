"There are outflows in the bond (market) and banks are short covering," Nanang Hendarsah, Bank Indonesia's head of monetary management said.

"Because of the jump in virus cases in Korea during the weekend. It's to do with flight to quality away from EM assets," he added, referring to emerging markets.

The rupiah had weakened by as much as 0.9% as of 0308 GMT Monday to trade at 13,890 per dollar, the lowest since Jan. 8.

