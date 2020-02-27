Indonesia central bank intervenes to guard rupiah against coronavirus fears

Waluyo added that he hoped any impact would be "short and mild" from uncertainties over a sharp global surge in coronavirus infections that led to a slump in world markets.

The rupiah fell to its worst level since November at 14,130 per dollar, while the yield of benchmark 10-year government bonds rose to its highest in more than five weeks.

Indonesia's stocks benchmark is on track for its worst week since 2011.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)