Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia central bank intervenes to guard rupiah against coronavirus fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 11:31pm EST
Indonesia's Central Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo arrives for media briefing at Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta

Indonesia's central bank is maintaining a presence in spot markets for foreign exchange, government bonds and domestic non-deliverable forwards to "guard the stability of the rupiah" currency, its deputy governor, Dody Budi Waluyo, said on Friday.

Waluyo added that he hoped any impact would be "short and mild" from uncertainties over a sharp global surge in coronavirus infections that led to a slump in world markets.

The rupiah fell to its worst level since November at 14,130 per dollar, while the yield of benchmark 10-year government bonds rose to its highest in more than five weeks.

Indonesia's stocks benchmark is on track for its worst week since 2011.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
11:43pYen soars as investors stampede to safety
RE
11:40pJPMORGAN RESTRICTS GLOBAL TRAVEL TO PROTECT AGAINST VIRUS : Bloomberg News
RE
11:31pIndonesia central bank intervenes to guard rupiah against coronavirus fears
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:04pWorld stocks set for worst week since 2008 as virus stokes recession fears
RE
11:04pWorld stocks set for worst week since 2008 as virus stokes recession fears
RE
11:03pWorld stocks set for worst week since 2008 as virus stokes recession fears
RE
10:55pJapan's Abe says ready to protect economy from coronavirus impact
RE
10:48pTrump eyes talks with Japan to ensure access to titanium sponge
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
3Oil-rich Alberta sees lower budget deficit in 2020-21, bets on recovery in crude prices
4MYLAN N.V. : MYLAN N : warns of possible drug shortages, financial hit due to coronavirus
5B2GOLD CORP. : B2GOLD : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results and Record 2019 Annual Gold P..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group