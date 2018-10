"Bank Indonesia (BI) remains in the market to make sure the rupiah exchange rate's volatility remains manageable," Nanang Hendarsah, who heads BI's monetary management department, said in a text message.

The rupiah was trading at 15,245 a dollar at 0455 GMT Monday, the weakest since 1998.

(This version of the story corrects headline to say central bank intervenes to manage volatility.)

