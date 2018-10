The rupiah is under "quite sizeable pressure", Waluyo said, but didn't specify when its recent intervention took place. On Tuesday, the currency broke through 15,000 rupiah per level amid fresh bout of emerging market volatility.

"BI will continue to be in the market," he said.

Earlier in Wednesday's trade, the rupiah touched 15,090 per dollar, the weakest since level since 1998.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)