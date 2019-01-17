Indonesia central bank keeps key rate at 6.00 percent, as expected

In its first policy meeting in 2019, Bank Indonesia (BI) held the 7-day reverse repurchase rate <IDCBRR=ECI> at 6.00 percent, as predicted by all 20 analysts in a Reuters poll.

Between May to November last year, BI raised the rate six times by a total of 175 basis points to combat capital outflows that had sent the rupiah to its lowest level since 1998.

The currency later strongly rebounded, but was under pressure again in recent days, thanks partly to China December trade data and Indonesia's 2018 record trade deficit of $8.57 billion.

BI's other main rates, the deposit facility <IDCBID=ECI> and lending facility <IDCBIL=ECI> rates, were kept unchanged at 5.25 percent and 6.75 percent, respectively.

