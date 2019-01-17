Log in
Indonesia central bank keeps key rate at 6.00 percent, as expected

01/17/2019 | 02:39am EST
FILE PHOTO - The logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, is seen on a window in the bank's lobby in Jakarta, Indonesia

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, as expected, stressing the current level is consistent with efforts to narrow the current account gap and keep domestic assets attractive to foreign funds.

In its first policy meeting in 2019, Bank Indonesia (BI) held the 7-day reverse repurchase rate <IDCBRR=ECI> at 6.00 percent, as predicted by all 20 analysts in a Reuters poll.

Between May to November last year, BI raised the rate six times by a total of 175 basis points to combat capital outflows that had sent the rupiah to its lowest level since 1998.

The currency later strongly rebounded, but was under pressure again in recent days, thanks partly to China December trade data and Indonesia's 2018 record trade deficit of $8.57 billion.

BI's other main rates, the deposit facility <IDCBID=ECI> and lending facility <IDCBIL=ECI> rates, were kept unchanged at 5.25 percent and 6.75 percent, respectively.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Maikel Jefriando and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

