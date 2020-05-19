Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia central bank keeps policy rate steady to support FX stability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 03:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bank Indonesia's logo is seen at its headquarters in Jakarta

Indonesia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Tuesday, against expectations for a cut, saying the current level was in line with efforts to ensure market stability though stressed there still remained room for a reduction.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate <IDCBRR=ECI> unchanged at 4.50%, as forecast by 10 of 26 analysts in a Reuters poll. The rest had predicted a 25-basis point cut.

The central bank also held its overnight deposit facility <IDCBID=ECI> and lending facility <IDCBIL=ECI> rates steady at 3.75% and 5.25%, respectively.

BI has cut the rates twice this year to stimulate economic activity hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, on top of four reductions in 2019.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:06aAlibaba-backed Xpeng starts sedan production at new plant, eyes showroom expansion
RE
04:05aU.S. OVERTAKES CHINA AS MOST ATTRACTIVE COUNTRY FOR RENEWABLES INVESTMENT : research
RE
03:58aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Pea Starch Market worth $192 million by 2025
PU
03:46aTHYSSENKRUPP CEO : no taboos in steel consolidation plans
RE
03:43aIndonesia central bank keeps policy rate steady to support FX stability
RE
03:41aUK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime
RE
03:41aUK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime
RE
03:41aSouth Africa's Growthpoint provides rent relief to nearly 1,500 small firms
RE
03:39aAmid rising talk of negative rates, policies in Japan, Europe get subtle tweaks
RE
03:38aNESTLE S A : Nestlé joins over 150 corporations to call for a net-zero recovery from COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
2CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
3SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile US stake to Deutsche Telekom - WSJ
4MODERNA, INC. : Global Stocks Follow U.S. Higher on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes
5SONOVA HOLDING AG : FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20: Sonova achieves good results and addresses new challenges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group