Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Indonesia central bank may buy govt bonds with zero to low yields - finance mininster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 12:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, is seen on a window in the bank's lobby in Jakarta

Indonesia's finance minister said on Monday the government may sell more bonds to the central bank to finance its COVID-19 response, including some that would carry zero yield, via private placement.

Bank Indonesia (BI) may bear 100% of the interest rate burden to finance some government programmes that were considered public goods, like health spending, social protection and support for regional government budgets, in total amounting to 397 trillion rupiah ($28 billion), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told parliament.

BI may also finance non-public goods programmes by buying bonds that carry a coupon rate of one percentage point below its benchmark rate, Indrawati said, adding that she and BI Governor Perry Warjiyo were still discussing the amount to sell to the central bank and to the market.

Warjiyo, who was also at the hearing, reiterated BI was ready to "share the burden" and said both sides would ensure good governance. ($1 = 14,170.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; Editing by Martin Petty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
12:27aIndonesia central bank may buy govt bonds with zero to low yields - finance mininster
RE
06/28Bundesbank must decide on ECB bond purchases, top court judge says
RE
06/25ECB can hold back on bond buys if markets calm, Mersch says
RE
06/25Hitting back at German court challenge, ECB defends bond buys
RE
06/25Hitting back at German court challenge, ECB defends bond buys
RE
06/24Equities sink, bonds edge higher on fears of pandemic wave
RE
06/24Equities sink, bonds edge higher on fears of pandemic wave
RE
06/24Equities sink, bonds edge higher on fears of pandemic wave
RE
06/23Indonesia won't sell zero coupon bonds to central bank - finance minister
RE
06/22Oil, stocks gain, but rising infection rates spark concerns
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto reaches power supply deal with Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi mine
2EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
3PEPSICO, INC. : Pepsi joining Facebook ad boycott, FOX Business Network reports
4FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATI : FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Record Result for Fisher & Paykel Healthca..
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : SoftBank to repurchase $1.9 billion of corporate bonds
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group