Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia central bank may cut key rate as coronavirus hits economy - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 11:59pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, is seen on a window in the bank's lobby in Jakarta

A slim majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect Indonesia's central bank to resume its easing cycle at its policy meeting this week to provide a cushion for the expected economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

Sixteen of 28 economists in the survey expected BI to cut the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate <IDCBRR=ECI> by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.75% at a two-day policy meeting that ends on Thursday. The other 12 predict BI will hold the rate at 5.00%.

A cut this week will be the fifth since BI began a monetary loosening cycle in May. BI's total of 100 bps rate reduction and lending rules relaxation in 2019 were intended to support Southeast Asia's largest economy amid a global economic slowdown.

Despite the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Governor Dody Budi Waluyo said in early February that BI remained confident that economic growth would rebound this year after slipping to 5.02% in 2019, the slowest in three years.

But some independent economists and ministers have begun to flag downward risks to 2020 growth from the epidemic, as China is Indonesia's largest trade partner, and a major source of investment and foreign tourists.

The novel virus has killed more than 1,800 people in mainland China.

"There is a serious risk that disruption in China's manufacturing activities would affect global supply chains, affecting growth in regional economies, including Indonesia," said Satria Sambijantoro, economist with Bahana Sekuritas in Jakarta.

"The upcoming slowdown would need pre-emptive fiscal and monetary policy responses," said Sambijantoro, one of the economists who predicted BI would cut rates.

Chief Economics Minister Airlangga Hartarto forecast an up to 0.3 percentage point reduction in Indonesia's GDP growth this year if China's growth lost between 1 to 2 percentage points.

The government has pledged to boost spending and provide incentives for the tourism sector to bolster economic activity.

Advocates for leaving rates unchanged believe uncertainties caused by the coronavirus were a reason not to cut rates.

Rahul Bajoria, Barclays' economist, said BI will be "reluctant to ease monetary policy further when global financial markets are cautious over the coronavirus outbreak in the region".

Indonesia suffered bouts of capital outflows linked to fears of the outbreak's impact on global growth earlier this month, prompting the central bank to intervene in the currency and bond markets.

BI had in the past been wary of cutting rates when the rupiah is weak. But despite the outflows, the rupiah is still up around 1.7% against the dollar so far this year, putting it among the best performing emerging Asian currencies.

(Polling by Tabita Diela, Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta and Shaloo Shrivastava in Bengaluru; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:25aChina to grant tariff exemptions on additional U.S. goods
RE
12:20aChina to grant tariff exemptions on additional U.S. goods
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aHSBC sets new cost cutting, earnings targets after 2019 profit falls 33%
RE
02/17Indonesia central bank may cut key rate as coronavirus hits economy - Reuters poll
RE
02/17SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most down as Apple's warning rattles sentiment; Indonesia up
RE
02/17Oil prices fall as market weighs coronavirus demand impact
RE
02/17Oil prices fall as market weighs coronavirus demand impact
RE
02/17JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Why Mess With a Winning Strategy? Investors Bet on Tech -- Update
2RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : India's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : sets new cost cutting, earnings targets after 2019 profit falls 33%
4GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell Thai pl..
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Makes EUR4.86 Billion Offer to Buy UBI Banca
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group