Indonesia central bank 'open' to cutting interest rates - deputy governor

Dody Budi Waluyo also said a rate cut hinges on a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute, saying peace between them "would reduce global uncertainty", referring to a meeting on Saturday between leaders of the two countries on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

His comment on rates echoed that of BI Governor Perry Warjiyo, who last week said it was "a matter of timing" before the central bank cut interest rates.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)