Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia central bank ready to finance more fiscal deficit to fight pandemic impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/27/2020 | 03:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, is seen on a window in the bank's lobby in Jakarta

Indonesia's central bank is ready to further finance the government's budget deficit and "share the burden" of fighting the coronavirus outbreak, the bank's chief told an online seminar on Saturday.

Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo said he and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati had agreed to accelerate budget deficit financing and for the central bank "to ease the government's burden" of responding to the outbreak.

"The point is BI is ready to provide financing for the state budget and share the burden," Warjiyo told a seminar hosted by the IPB School of Business.

The central bank and the finance ministry are in their final stage of agreement for the deficit financing scheme and they would work with parliament's finance commission and the Audit Board of Indonesia to ensure accountability, Warjiyo said.

Lawmakers last week pressured BI to step up its bond buying and purchase zero coupon government debt in a bid to help combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, even after the central bank made its third interest rate cut this year.

Warjiyo reiterated in the seminar that BI has scope to trim its main policy rate further.

BI has so far in 2020 bought 40 trillion rupiah ($2.83 billion) of government bonds directly in auctions, as a non-competitive bidder, with pricing determined by the market. It has also purchased 166.2 trillion rupiah of bonds in the secondary market.

In total it has injected 614.8 trillion rupiah of liquidity into the financial system, including via bond buying operations, the governor said.

The fiscal deficit this year is expected to be 6.3% of GDP, up from an initial plan of 1.8%, with the government forecasting a 10% drop in revenue and allocating nearly $50 billion for the COVID-19 budget.

Indonesia recorded a total of 51,427 coronavirus cases as of Friday, with 2,683 deaths.

($1 = 14,150.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21aZimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over 'economic sabotage'
RE
03:53aUK Export Finance set to back Total's $20 bln Mozambique LNG project - source
RE
03:53aIndonesia central bank ready to finance more fiscal deficit to fight pandemic impact
RE
02:54aWorld Bank approves $350 million loan for Ukraine
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:45aPertamina's fuel sales rise as Indonesia eases virus curbs
RE
02:44aMalaysia palm plantations urge govt to let foreign workers return
RE
01:29aCarlyle buys 20% stake in Piramal Pharma businesses
RE
12:30aDelta will warn pilots about possible furloughs, offers early retirement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : Statement on Social Media Platform Pause
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon Buys Robot-Taxi Startup Zoox -- WSJ
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Novartis pulls dry eye drug Xiidra's bid for ap..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American to Resume Filling All Plane Seats -- WSJ
5GAP INC : Gap Signs Deal for A Kanye West Line -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group