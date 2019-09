"Bank Indonesia is intervening in the bond market, it is still ongoing, to maintain the stability of the rupiah," Nanang Hendarsah, who heads BI's monetary management department, said in a text message.

The rupiah was quoted at 14,050 against a dollar at 0257 GMT, down about 0.6 percent.

