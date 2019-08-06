Indonesia central bank says stands ready to buy government bonds

Bank Indonesia (BI) already has been intervening in the currency and bond markets this week. It also held an auction for nondeliverable forward rupiah contracts in the domestic market on Wednesday, Nanang Hendarsah said.

The auction was intended to support the rupiah, which slipped 0.2% by 0330 GMT Wednesday to 14,285 a dollar.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield <ID10YT=RR> fell to as much as 7.618% on Wednesday, after hitting 7.729% a day before, the highest since June 11.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)