Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia central bank seen holding key rate on Thursday, cutting later - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 12:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, is seen on a window in the bank's lobby in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank will keep its key rate on hold on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, as recent market volatility rooted in worries about global growth likely will delay further cuts on top of the one in July to try to lift growth.

In the poll, 17 of 19 economists said they expect Bank Indonesia (BI) to stand pat and keep its 7-day reverse repurchase rate <IDCBRR=ECI> at 5.75%.

The other two predicted the central bank would follow July's 25-basis-point (bp) cut with a second trim of the same size, bringing the benchmark to 5.50%.

The cut announced on July 18 was the first in nearly two years, and immediately afterwards, Governor Perry Warjiyo said room remained for more accommodative monetary policy, hinting at further cuts.

However, Indonesian financial markets have been hit this month as jittery investors worried about broader tensions between Washington and Beijing, a potential currency war as well as the plunge of Argentinian peso and an inverted yield curve in the United States.

On Aug. 6, the rupiah touched 14,350 to the dollar, more than 3% weaker than its July peak. Since then, it has regained some ground and on Tuesday morning was trading at 14,255 a dollar.

While July's inflation rate remained inside BI's target band, trade returned to a deficit last month.

MORE CALIBRATED CHANGE

In a note last week, Nomura analysts said the trade deficit and greater uncertainty about the global environment strengthen its view BI "is unlikely to rush into another policy rate cut and that the easing cycle will be more calibrated than in the past."

BI will resume easing in the fourth quarter, Nomura said.

J.P. Morgan, anticipating that the Federal Reserve will cut U.S. rates again next month, predicted BI will follow suit with a 25 bp cut at its September meeting, which concludes hours after the Fed's.

Last year, amid capital outflows linked to U.S. monetary tightening and the trade war, BI raised the key rate six times by 175 basis points.

Senior BI officials favour looser monetary policy to unwind some of 2018's tightening and support GDP growth, which in the second quarter slipped to 5.05%, the weakest in two years.

Destry Damayanti, who became BI senior deputy governor this month, forecast a prolonged monetary easing, citing the global economic slowdown as a reason. Thursday is her first policy meeting as a member of the board of governors.

Another deputy governor, Dody Budi Waluyo, told Reuters on Aug. 8 that BI is set to cut the benchmark again once markets are stable.

(Polling by Tabita Diela; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Stocks treated in this article : Nomura Co Ltd, Nomura Holdings Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOMURA CO LTD 1.51% 1341 End-of-day quote.-45.27%
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC 2.38% 392.1 End-of-day quote.-5.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : Dry well northeast of the Norne field in the Norwegian Sea – 6608/6-1
PU
12:31aDollar near three-week peak as global stimulus talk lifts yields
RE
12:30aDollar near three-week peak as global stimulus talk lifts yields
RE
12:19aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aIndonesia central bank seen holding key rate on Thursday, cutting later - Reuters poll
RE
08/19China central bank says previous one-year benchmark lending rate may not be changed in near term
RE
08/19Trump and Johnson discuss Brexit, economic issues in call
RE
08/19CENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : Exposure Draft on Repurchase Agreement Transactions
PU
08/19Oil prices hold steady on hopes trade tensions could ease
RE
08/19Oil prices hold steady on hopes trade tensions could ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal - report
2BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : Mining giant BHP pays record dividend, but flags global growth headwinds
3OIL SEARCH LIMITED : Oil Search Profit Jumps With Production Recovery
4BHP GROUP PLC : BHP : economic and commodity outlook
5CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group