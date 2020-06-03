Log in
Indonesia central bank sees room for further rupiah appreciation

06/03/2020 | 01:18am EDT
A customer holds Indonesian rupiah bank notes at a money changer in Jakarta

Indonesia's central bank still sees room for the rupiah to appreciate, after the currency strengthened more than 1% on Wednesday to its highest since early March, Governor Perry Warjiyo told an online news conference on Wednesday.

"We still see the potential for rupiah to strengthen," Warjiyo said, adding investors were more confidence about Southeast Asia's largest economy because of prudent fiscal and monetary policies.

The rupiah traded at 14,180 a dollar at 0510 GMT Wednesday, up 1.4% from the previous day's closing.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Maikel Jefriando; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

