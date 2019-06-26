Indonesia central bank still has room to loosen macroprudential policy - official

Bank Indonesia (BI) last week held its policy interest rate unchanged, but moved to cut the reserve requirement for banks and said it was a matter of timing before an interest rate cut.

Juda Agung, BI's executive director of macroprudential policy, told reporters current rules on mortgage downpayment are "very loose" and noted BI has also allowed banks to manage a higher financing-to-funding ratio without being penalised.

"But economic growth still needs further push and loan growth is slowing, so we need a macroprudential policy that will push credit growth in the next 3-4 years," Agung said.

"After that, we hope credit growth could reach 16%-17%, assuming economic growth is at 6%," he added.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)