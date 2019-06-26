Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia central bank still has room to loosen macroprudential policy - official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 06:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, is seen on a window in the bank's lobby in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank still has room to loosen macroprudential policy to lift loan and economic growth, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Bank Indonesia (BI) last week held its policy interest rate unchanged, but moved to cut the reserve requirement for banks and said it was a matter of timing before an interest rate cut.

Juda Agung, BI's executive director of macroprudential policy, told reporters current rules on mortgage downpayment are "very loose" and noted BI has also allowed banks to manage a higher financing-to-funding ratio without being penalised.

"But economic growth still needs further push and loan growth is slowing, so we need a macroprudential policy that will push credit growth in the next 3-4 years," Agung said.

"After that, we hope credit growth could reach 16%-17%, assuming economic growth is at 6%," he added.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40aChina's Alibaba aims to double Tmall Global brands with English portal
RE
11:39aSwiss ban planemaker Pilatus from operating in Saudi Arabia, UAE
RE
11:37aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : POTATO MARKET UPDTE 26th JUNE
PU
11:32aRIKOLTO VECO INDONESIA : The importance of quality control in a fermented cocoa business
PU
11:32aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Employment to People Displaced due to Setting up of Bhilai Steel Plant
PU
11:32aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Policy to Increase Export of Steel
PU
11:22aSwiss ban planemaker Pilatus from operating in Saudi Arabia, UAE
RE
11:22aBRUSSELS AIRPORT : will reduce to zero CO2 emissions by 2050
PU
11:21aOil prices rise on drop in U.S. crude stocks, refinery outage
RE
11:19aIndonesia central bank still has room to loosen macroprudential policy - official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NILFISK HOLDING A/S : NILFISK A/S : adjusts financial guidance for 2019 and postpones mid-term targets
2TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : Trading Statement & Operational Update
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4APPLE : Apple buys self-driving car startup Drive.ai
5HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About