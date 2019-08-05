Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Indonesia central bank to intervene in FX, buy bonds 'massively' to support rupiah

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 09:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, is seen on a window in the bank's lobby in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia will intervene in the foreign exchange and domestic non-deliverable forward markets and "massively" buy government bonds to maintain market confidence, a central bank official said on Tuesday.

"Today every emerging market currency will be under heavy pressure," Nanang Hendarsah, Bank Indonesia’s head of monetary management, said by text message. "As usual, we will intervene in the spot market, hold auctions for NDF at 8.30 until closing and buy government bonds today massively."

He said BI’s bond purchases would help maintain market confidence, boost permanent rupiah liquidity and add bond stock for use in monetary operations.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
09:45pIndonesia central bank to intervene in FX, buy bonds 'massively' to support rupiah
RE
12:00pLower and lower - Emerging central banks keep slashing rates in July
RE
03:57aShare buyback juggernaut to roll on, oiled by bond yield collapse
RE
08/02Two Fed Officials Say Economy Didn't Justify Lowering Rates
DJ
08/02Germany's Longest Bond Goes Negative for First Time
DJ
08/01New Zealand set to cut rates as global policymakers rush to battle growth risks
RE
08/01FED'S CONUNDRUM : Can Lower Rates Combat Investment Chill--Update
DJ
08/01The Fed cut rates. How does the economy compare to past rate cut cycles?
RE
08/01South Africa's treasury increases weekly bond issuance
RE
08/01Forced Venezuela bond selling about to face first test
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PEARL ORIENTAL OIL : Joint Announcement (1)Close Of Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offers Made By Forwin Secu..
2HUDSON'S BAY CO : HUDSON BAY : Catalyst Capital Amends Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Hudson's Bay Company
3Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
4BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST NATIONAL G..
5LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : Malaysia plans to extend licence for rare earths producer Lynas - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group