Indonesia central bank to intervene in FX, buy bonds 'massively' to support rupiah

"Today every emerging market currency will be under heavy pressure," Nanang Hendarsah, Bank Indonesia’s head of monetary management, said by text message. "As usual, we will intervene in the spot market, hold auctions for NDF at 8.30 until closing and buy government bonds today massively."

He said BI’s bond purchases would help maintain market confidence, boost permanent rupiah liquidity and add bond stock for use in monetary operations.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Sam Holmes)