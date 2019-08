"Starting this year the interest rate and the four other tools are set on pro-growth, that is why we have cut interest rates twice," Warjiyo said in a business seminar.

BI surprised markets last week by lowering its key interest rate <IDCBRR=ECI> by 25 bps for the second time in two months.

