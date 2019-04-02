Indonesia central bank wants smaller c/a deficit before any rate cut: deputy governor

Mirza Adityaswara told reporters two other factors being closely watched, the U.S. Federal Reserve's tightening cycle and inflation at home, are supportive of monetary policy loosening, but Bank Indonesia (BI) wants the current account gap - at 3.6 percent of GDP in 2018's last quarter - to narrow before cutting rates.

"If you look at 2016 and 2017, the current account deficit was around 2 percent of GDP. At that time, BI could cut interest rates, despite rising FFR (Federal Funds Rate)," he said.

"Our policy has to remain prudent so that capital continues to flow into Indonesia," Adityaswara said, adding that authorities aim to bring the current account gap to 2.5 percent.

