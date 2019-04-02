Log in
Indonesia central bank wants smaller c/a deficit before any rate cut: deputy governor

04/02/2019
People walks near the fountain of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank will monitor whether the country's current account deficit improves significantly in 2019's first two quarters before cutting interest rates, its senior deputy governor said on Tuesday.

Mirza Adityaswara told reporters two other factors being closely watched, the U.S. Federal Reserve's tightening cycle and inflation at home, are supportive of monetary policy loosening, but Bank Indonesia (BI) wants the current account gap - at 3.6 percent of GDP in 2018's last quarter - to narrow before cutting rates.

"If you look at 2016 and 2017, the current account deficit was around 2 percent of GDP. At that time, BI could cut interest rates, despite rising FFR (Federal Funds Rate)," he said.

"Our policy has to remain prudent so that capital continues to flow into Indonesia," Adityaswara said, adding that authorities aim to bring the current account gap to 2.5 percent.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

